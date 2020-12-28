Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

McDonough County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON

CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, and ice accumulations of up to

two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…Hancock and McDonough Counties.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute and could

impact the Wednesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Ice accumulations could weigh down tree

branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

