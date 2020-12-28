Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
McDonough County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, and ice accumulations of up to
two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE…Hancock and McDonough Counties.
* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute and could
impact the Wednesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Ice accumulations could weigh down tree
branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
