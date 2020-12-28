Wintry Mix on Tuesday; Advisories Issued

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Scotland, Clark and Lee counties from noon Tuesday through noon Wednesday. The National Weather Service is expecting 1-3" of snow along with light ice accumulations.

A storm system is moving into the plains from the mountains and is expected to bring wintry weather to the Tri-States Tuesday. The first batch of precipitation will likely start early Tuesday afternoon in the form of snow for most of the area except Southern most counties. Those areas may see the onset of a wintry mix due to slightly warmer temperatures. Through the day, warm air advection will bring warmer temps in the upper levels. This will cause the snow to transition to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain by mid afternoon. Snow accumulations are generally expected to be a coating-2" across the Tri-States. The best chance for 2" will be in Northern counties. A light glaze of ice is also possible. The evening commute may be slick on Tuesday. Tuesday night those warmer temperatures will reach the ground causing the precip to transition to rain.

The second batch of precipitation will arrive early Wednesday morning in the form of all rain along a cold front. This will clear the Tri-States by late Wednesday morning/early afternoon. A few areas may see a few flakes mix in towards the end of of the precipitation. Thursday will remain cooler and mostly cloudy, with some isolated flurries possible. Our eyes then turn to another storm that could move through the Tri-States New Years Day bringing more wintry precipitation. However, there is still lots of model disagreement over the track and timing of the storm so it is too early to exactly determine precipitation types or amounts on Friday. Temperatures will be rather cool to start off the New Year.