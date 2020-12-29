2 workers injured in building collapse in Chicago suburb

WESTMONT, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in a Chicago suburb say two workers were critically injured when a building under construction partially collapsed. Officials with the Cook County village of Westmont say the building partially collapsed about 12:30 p.m. Monday in Westmont, leaving the two workers hospitalized with critical injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the building collapse prompted the temporarily closure of a road along the collapse site. Westmont officials say the U.S. Department of Labor would investigate the workplace injuries.