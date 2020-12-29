Adams Co. reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported its largest number of cases in a single day since November 14 on Tuesday.

Health officials reported 159 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and the COVID-19 related death of two women; one in her 80s and one in her 90s.

Health officials have not reported such a high single day number since November 14 when they reported 250 new cases.

Health officials added that the 159 new cases were made up of the following:

29 individuals under 20-years-old

20 individuals in their 20s

26 individuals in their 30s

17 individuals in their 40s

26 individuals in their 50s

17 individuals in their 60s

11 individuals in their 70s

13 individuals over 80-years-old

Heath officials stated there have been 6311 test-positive cases of COVID-19 to date in Adams County with 550 of those currently active.

Health officials added that 69 people have died with COVID-19 and there are currently 58 individuals hospitalized with 7 of those in the ICU.