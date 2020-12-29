Adams Co. reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported its largest number of cases in a single day since November 14 on Tuesday.
Health officials reported 159 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and the COVID-19 related death of two women; one in her 80s and one in her 90s.
Health officials have not reported such a high single day number since November 14 when they reported 250 new cases.
Health officials added that the 159 new cases were made up of the following:
- 29 individuals under 20-years-old
- 20 individuals in their 20s
- 26 individuals in their 30s
- 17 individuals in their 40s
- 26 individuals in their 50s
- 17 individuals in their 60s
- 11 individuals in their 70s
- 13 individuals over 80-years-old
Heath officials stated there have been 6311 test-positive cases of COVID-19 to date in Adams County with 550 of those currently active.
Health officials added that 69 people have died with COVID-19 and there are currently 58 individuals hospitalized with 7 of those in the ICU.