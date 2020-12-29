Already appointed Fort Madison council members win in special election

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- The two people appointed to fill vacant seats on the Fort Madison City Council will continue to serve in them after a special election Tuesday.

The council had already appointed Donna Amandus in the Third Ward and Tom Schulz in the Second Ward at their meeting on Nov. 17.

Those seats were left vacant following the death of Bob Morawitz and the resignation of Tyler Miller.

Lee County's unofficial results Tuesday night showed that Amandus ran unopposed, and Schulz won by 44 votes over his competitor Jerry Hamelton.

There were 135 total votes cast in the special election which happened after Lee County officials certified a citizen's petition on Nov. 24 to hold one on Dec. 29.