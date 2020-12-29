Blackhawks C Toews sidelined indefinitely by illness

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss the start of training camp because of an unspecified illness, and there is no timetable for his return. The 32-year-old Toews says he has been experiencing symptoms that have left him feeling “drained and lethargic.” The loss of Toews is the biggest blow in a tough stretch for Chicago heading into the 56-game season, which begins on Jan. 13. The veteran center, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Blackhawks, had 18 goals and 42 assists in 70 games last season, but he also is one of the team’s best defensive forwards and face-off options.