Central Services begin salting the streets

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The winter weather conditions can cause several trouble with transportation, so Quincy Central Services department is ahead of the game salting the roads.

Central Services Assistant Director John Schafer said today the focus was on getting the trucks out to salt intersections and mid-blocks before the weather possibly got worse. They did not pre-treat the intersections this time but say they consider that before each storm.

“They’ll be salting intersections and mid-block and all that. Try to get some keep some good traction on. Hopefully, as the temperature warms up over tonight it will kind of all melt away and we’ll be okay," Schafer said. "We’ll get that salt down to like I said help the traction right now. And then we’ll just watch the weather throughout this week.”

He said he and his team are paying close attention to the weather conditions.

“Just watching weather conditions obviously if we’re going to be getting ice and that kind of stuff, we want to try to get ahead of that and get some salt down. So, as I said once the ice hits that’ll help melt it right away. And then also for traction at the intersections and that, so.”