Dutch government under fire for late start with vaccinations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A former senior health official has called the Netherlands’ coronavirus vaccination strategy “embarrassing,” as the nation waits until Jan. 8 to begin administering shots while other European nations have started vaccinations. A respected former director of the Center for Infectious Disease Control at the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment told Dutch current affairs show Nieuwsuur that “every week counts.” The first batch of vaccines made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech has arrived in the Netherlands but will not be administered until Jan. 8. The government says it is still involved in preparations including training staff.