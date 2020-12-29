Firefighters talk generator safety with winter arriving

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- With more winter weather potentially on the way, local firefighters want to remind you that if your power goes out, it's important to keep a few things in mind before you fire up a personal generator to get the lights back on.

Firefighters at the Tri-Township Fire Department said the most important thing to remember is don't run it inside places like your garage or close to your home so deadly carbon monoxide exhaust fumes don't get in your home.

They said keeping it 10 to 15 feet away from your home and having it professionally installed to avoid back feeding is ideal.

"If you're gonna have a generator installed into your home don't do it yourself, have a licensed electrician come in, so that that problem doesn't happen," said Assistance Chief Darren Smith, Tri-Township Fire Department.

Firefighters said carbon monoxide can't be smelled or tasted, and can cause flu-like symptoms or even kill you, which is why it's also important to make sure your co detector is working.