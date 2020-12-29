Food pantry donations needed during winter months

The holidays are typically a time for giving, but as the season winds down, local food pantries still need your help.



Officials said the start of the new year is normally when donations begin to drop off, but as people continue to struggle due to the pandemic the need only grows each day.

At Horizons Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen in Quincy, officials said the shelves are in good shape now, but that can change at any given point.



They said the community has really stepped up to help meet growing need, but they said continued support is critical during the winter months.

"The need in January and February is going to be even greater than what it has been in December," Horizons Executive Director Sarah Stephens said. "It's really important that people still keep us on your minds and still think about picking up a few extra items if you are at the grocery store."

She adds there are several items that they especially need now during the winter months.

"We really have a hard time keeping protein items," Stephens said. "So peanut butter, tuna, canned chicken, those items of items are always important to get. Another one is canned fruits, we don't get a lot of that in. The last thing is hygiene products and honestly, laundry detergent."

The pantry is serving 50 percent more people this year compared to last year.

It doesn't end there. The soup kitchen will serve more than 50,000 hot meals by year's end, which is an increase of 12,000 meals compared to last year.

Horizon's food pantry accepts donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Entrance at 224 South 8th street.



You can also make a monetary donation online.