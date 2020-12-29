Hospital Report: December 29, 2020

DEATHS

Donal Christ, 76, of Quincy died on Sunday, December 27, 2020 in his home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Norma Joiner, 99, of Quincy, died on Sunday, December 27, 2020 in Sunset Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Warren Willing, 69, of Quincy, passed away at 11:11 pm Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Blessing Hospital. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Robert Elvin Sapp Jr., 49, of Quincy, passed away at 8:48 pm Friday, December 25, 2020 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Joan Brown, 90, formerly of Payson, IL, passed away at 11:15 am Friday, December 25, 2020 at Sunset Home in Quincy, IL. The funeral will be at 11:00 am Thursday, December 31, 2020, at New London First Christian Church.

Arthaniel Allison, 86, of Hannibal, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.

BIRTHS

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Jia and Tiffany Davis of Quincy had a boy.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.