Illinois St. looks to extend streak vs Evansville

Illinois State (3-5, 0-2) vs. Evansville (3-5, 1-1)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Evansville. Illinois State has won by an average of 9 points in its last 11 wins over the Purple Aces. Evansville’s last win in the series came on Jan. 15, 2016, a 66-55 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Redbirds have been led by DJ Horne and Josiah Strong. Horne has averaged 14.3 points while Strong has recorded 13.8 points and 4.3 assists per contest. The Purple Aces have been led by Shamar Givance and Noah Frederking, who have combined to score 27.3 points per outing.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Givance has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 24 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Illinois State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 67.

COLD SPELL: Illinois State has lost its last five road games, scoring 62.6 points, while allowing 85.6 per game.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Illinois State offense has averaged 76.8 possessions per game, the 20th-most in Division I. Evansville has not been as uptempo as the Redbirds and is averaging only 66.1 possessions per game (ranked 308th, nationally).

