Inmates transferred from St. Louis jail after disturbance

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Officials say 56 inmates were transferred from the St. Louis City Justice Center after they refused to return to their cells. Jacob Long, spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, said the disturbance began early Tuesday and was under control by mid-afternoon. It wasn’t clear why the inmates decided to disregard staff orders. Correctional staff and sheriff’s deputies worked to defuse the situation. St. Louis police responded in a support capacity. The inmates were taken to the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, commonly known as the workhouse. No one was injured during the disturbance.