Law enforcement give winter weather driving tips

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- With Lee County under a winter storm watch Tuesday night, local law enforcement said drivers need to be careful when conditions are poor.

Lee County Sheriff's Deputies said driver need to plan will want to their trips and should fill up on gas and windshield wiper fluid.

They said drivers should also make sure their phones are charged and most importantly slow down to make sure everyone gets where they're going safely.

They said if you feel like you're going off the road, stay calm and don't make sudden movements.

"If you go off the side of a road, don't panic and jerk yourself back on," Sheriff Stacy Weber said. "If you have to coast to a stop and then ease back into traffic do that. It might save your life someday."

He said drivers who do end up in a ditch shouldn't panic.

"Turn your four way flashers on and get your phone out to call 911 and get us on route," he said. "Try to look for some things either addresses or landmarks to tell us where you are. "