Lee County vaccination plan moving smoothly

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- Lee County health officials said one week after receiving the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, their vaccination plans are running smoothly.

Lee County Health Department officials said they received 100 doses last Tuesday.

"We are on our last few doses today" administrator Michelle Ross said.

She it's been an busy but exciting last week.

"I feel like we're all very fortunate to have the vaccine in the county now," Ross said.

The health department and both county hospitals all got doses of the vaccine and have been working on distributing it to local frontline healthcare workers.

"We've given about half of the doses that we've gotten to our Tier 1A staff which are patient care providers, people who have any kind of contact with potentially infectious materials, people who are at the highest risk," Fort Madison Community Hospital infection preventionist Heather Oppenheimer-Smith said.

She said they'll start vaccinating their next tier of employees next week.

"We're hoping to kind of have a ballpark majority of them done towards the middle of January, potentially earlier," Oppenheimer-Smith said.

Administrators said a fully vaccinated staff will be a huge help in their fight against the virus.

"Hopefully it means we will start seeing a change in the course that the pandemic is taking," Oppenheimer-Smith said.

Ross said the county's numbers are already getting better.

"Yesterday is under 13 percent, the 14 day positivity rate," she said. "We're very happy to see it going in the right direction."

But health officials said people still need to continue to wear masks, wash their hands, socially distance and avoid large groups.

"We have to reach a reasonable level of herd immunity in order for the vaccine to be effective," Oppenheimer-Smith said. "The majority of your population has to be either immune or protected by other people who are immune."

"So we still have to keep those mitigation strategies in place until enough of the population is vaccinated," Ross said.

Ross said they're expecting their next vaccine shipment to come in sometime in the next three weeks.

Ross said they're still in Phase 1A right now, where the vaccine is only available to healthcare workers.

Next would be Phase 1B: likely making the vaccine available to those over 75 and essential workers like teachers, law enforcement and manufacturing companies.

Phase 1C would likely open the vaccine up to those ages 65-74, those with pre-existing conditions and other essential workers.

Next would be Phase 2, where the vaccine would be available to everyone else.