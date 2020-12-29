MoDOT crews advise caution on roads amid wintery conditions

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -- Plows were still out clearing roads Tuesday night, putting down salt and sand to make your commute safer.

MoDOT Officials said their crews were working working 12-hour shifts, but they said your best defense against something happening is yourself.

Mainstay roads were for the most part clear by 10 p.m. but what MoDOT officials said you have to keep an eye out for is slick spots developing again overnight, and those side roads that haven't gotten as much attention yet.

"Saw a snow plow took off in a ditch, right rear tire just slipped off in there, could have happened to anybody," said Northeast Missouri driver Rick Love.

He said situations a roll over crash off highway 72 in Pike County, Illinois near the Mark Twain Bridge were common Tuesday.

"Soon as it started snowing one too bad but once the snow started really coming down and got really slick and then with everything cooling off air towards the night is gonna turn into ice," said Love.

MoDOT Officials said that's the issue they want drivers to be aware of now left over moisture on roads could be very slick Wednesday morning.

"But as nighttime falls, you can expect to see some change in the pavement temperature. So we want drivers to be careful where maybe it has snowed it's been cleared that moisture may refreeze so want people to be careful and slow down and drive for the condition," said MoDOT Northeast District Assistant Engineer Kevin James.

He said it's especially important with more winter weather possible soon.

"The prediction of additional precipitation want to be sure people are only out if they need to be. If they are driving. Please allow extra time drive for the conditions. Please wear your seatbelt," said James.

Love said it's all advice he's following.

"Just driving real slow, paying attention. If I start getting in trouble. I got a four wheel drive so that's what I'm going to do," said Love.

MoDOT officials said it's especially critical to have your seatbelt on when you head out in wintery conditions, as most deaths from crashes across the state of Missouri involve individuals not wearing their seatbelt.

They said it's also important to check road conditions before you head out, you can do so by clicking here for our road conditions page.