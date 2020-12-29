NBA Preview: Chicago Bulls Set To Return To Action On Tuesday Night In Search Of Their First Victory Of The 2020-21 Season

The (0-3) Chicago Bulls (15th in the Eastern Conference) will tip-off against the (0-3) Washington Wizards on Tuesday evening in the nation's capital. (0-Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.



BOTTOM LINE: Chicago is looking to break its three-game skid with a win over Washington. Wizards finished (25-47) overall and went (16-20) at home during the 2019-20 season.

Washington allowed opponents to score 119.1 points per game and shoot 48.8% from the field last season. Chicago finished (22-43) overall and (15-28) in Eastern Conference action in the 2019-20 season.

The Bulls shot 44.7% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season. The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.



INJURIES: Wizards: Russell Westbrook: out (rest), Rui Hachimura: out (illness).

Bulls: Thaddeus Young: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

AP-WF-12-28-20 0823GMT