No preseason, no problem: NFL rookies shine in strange year

Dozens of NFL rookies are breaking records and making significant impacts across the league this season. They disproved the notion that losing preseason games and organized team activities because of the coronavirus pandemic would negatively affect first-year players. Washington’s Chase Young, Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert, Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson are at the top of what’s shaping up to be a stellar rookie class. The group features several franchise quarterbacks, playmakers on both sides of the ball and quite possibly the best collection of offensive tackles in decades.