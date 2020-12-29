Padres acquire RHP Yu Darvish in blockbuster trade with Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — The aggressive San Diego Padres have traded for another big arm, acquiring Yu Darvish in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Cubs. The Padres got Darvish, catcher Victor Caratini and cash from the Cubs for right-hander Zach Davies and four young minor leaguers. The switch-hitting Caratini caught Darvish in Chicago and batted .241 with 16 RBIs last season. Davies went 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA in 12 starts for San Diego this year. The package of prospects headed to Chicago includes Owen Caissie, an 18-year-old outfielder who was selected by the Padres in the second round of this year’s amateur draft.