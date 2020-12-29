Public health officials report 106 deaths due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials are reporting 5,644 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections and 106 new deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported the new cases were confirmed from among 66,786 tests, placing the state’s seven-day positivity rate to 7.4%. The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients totaled 4,313 late Monday. Since March, the virus has claimed 16,179 lives statewide and infected about 948,000 people. About half the deaths can be tied to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.