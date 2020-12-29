Quentin Hamner resigns as Hannibal football head coach

The next time the Hannibal Pirates take the field it will be under a new head football coach.

Hannibal School board superintendent Susan Johnson confirmed with WGEM Sports Tuesday evening, that their former head coach, Quentin Hamner, tendered his letter of resignation about a week ago. Johnson and the Hannibal School Board accepted Hamner's resignation during a meeting last week. The move will be effective as of Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Hamner took over as the top field general at Hannibal High back in February 2019. During his first year at the helm of the program, Hamner led the Pirates to a 7-5 record.

It was during the start of his second year as head coach, that "off the field" troubles began for the former Keokuk Chiefs head football coach. Before the Pirates could even take the field for their first game in late August of the year, Hamner was suspended after he was charged with property damage and trespassing in Clark County.

Those charges were later dropped and Hamner returned to the sidelines at Hannibal High on September 7th.

He helped guide the Pirates to victories in 6 of their 8 games, including a 42-point shutout victory against Mexico in their first week of postseason play.

The following week, Hamner once again left the team for "personal reasons" and assistant coach Jason Noland was named interim head coach in Hamner's absence for their district championship game against Moberly.

The Pirates went on to defeat Moberly 48-13 to win the district crown, but their playoff run continued without Hamner, and Hannibal High would fall to defeat the following weekend at Porter Stadium against the Rams of MICDS.

Hamner never returned to his duties as head coach of the Pirates and nearly a month later, his tenure at Hannibal is winding to a close.

No timetable has been given for his replacement but Superintendent Susan Johnson says Hamner's former position as head coach and physical education teacher has officially been posted on the district's website.