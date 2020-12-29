Quincy residents prepare for winter weather

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The snowfall on Tuesday left some scrambling to get the supplies they need to deal with it.

Bill Buss is just one of many people who stopped in to pick up some things to help make it through the winter weather.

"Four wheel drive isn't good for snow and ice," he said.

Buss said having sand bags for his truck is crucial for winter weather.

“Put them over the wheel wells. The rear wheel wells to give you more weight on your rear wheels," he said. "Just four tubes that’s 200-pounds there and that’ll be enough to give me more traction"

Larry Schutte is a Power Equipment Manager at Farm and Home Supply.

He said it's important to prepare before the next storm hits.

“There were the last few days giving you a heads up this may be coming. You know you should’ve had your provisions already in place. Don’t be rushing out there today to run to the grocery store," Schutte said. "If you have to come out take your time slow down and you’ll get here without a problem.”

Buss said he’s taking the proper measures now so he'll be prepared for later.

“Got my snow throw already and really that’s about it. I’ve got my salt for the year too," he said.

Schutte said residents should be prepared, because this is just the beginning.

“Just get ready because this is the first one, it’s not going to be the last one," he said.