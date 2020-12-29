Skip to Content

Ralls Co. Route H closed due to winter weather

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- The Missouri Department of Transpiration (MoDOT) reported Tuesday afternoon that Route H in Ralls County had been closed due to winter road conditions.

MoDOT and the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated they closed the road to traffic because of its curvy and hilly terrain.

MoDOT officials stated road conditions will continue to be a concern over the next 24 hours, and motorists are discouraged from unnecessary travel.

Road conditions and closures can be found on MoDOT's online traveler map at modot.org.

Jim Roberts

Social Media & Digital Content Manager

