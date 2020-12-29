Snow begins to fall in the Tri-States, slick roads reported

QUINCY (WGEM) - Snow began falling in the Tri-States Tuesday morning shortly before 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service had issued Winter Weather Advisory for Knox, Lewis and Shelby County in Missouri until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow falling in Canton Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for until noon on Wednesday in Lee County, Iowa, Hancock and McDonough County in Illinois and Scotland and Clark County in Missouri at noon on Tuesday. Mixed precipitation of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected.

Quincy Police reported just before noon that roads in Quincy were getting slick and they have already responded to multiple crashes.

In Missouri several vehicles had issues in Taylor getting up a hill on Hwy 6 near the 18 Wheeler Restaurant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was on scene assisting traffic and MoDOT was working to treat the highway.

The Illinois Department of Transportation showed I-172 as mostly covered with ice or snow Tuesday morning.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) showed southeast Missouri roads as partially covered Tuesday morning. MoDOT had previously told WGEM News that there were prepared to respond to winter conditions on Tuesday.

The Iowa Department of Transportations showed southeast Iowa roads with seasonal conditions.

WGEM StormTrak Weather Meteorologist Whitney Williams said, "this won't be a big winter storm by any means, but it will be enough to make roads slick. The precipitation will start off as snow. The snow will continue to spread through a good chuck of the Tri-States as we head through the afternoon."

Williams said, "The further south you go, the lower your snow totals will be. As we head into the late afternoon hours, temperatures further up in the atmosphere will begin to warm a bit. This will cause the snow to switch over to sleet (ice pellets). Then as temperatures continue to warm the sleet will transition over to freezing rain. This transition should happen pretty quickly (over a couple of hours)."

"We should see a break in the precipitation later Tuesday evening. By then, we could have about 1-2 inches of snow in the northern tier, about a half inch of snow in Quincy, and the southern tier may miss out on the snow altogether," said Williams.