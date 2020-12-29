Strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with some injuries reported as well as considerable damages to roofs and buildings southeast of the capital. The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said that the earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit 46 kilometers (17 miles) southeast of Zagreb. Initial reports said that the earthquake caused considerable damage, collapsing roofs, building facades and entire buildings. The regional N1 television reported in live coverage from the town of Petrinja, which was hard-hit by another quake on Monday, that a collapsed building fell on a car, which reportedly had a man in it. The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia.