WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 28) Monroe City Panthers Return To The Hardwood After Christmas Break Along With The Highland Cougars And Lady Indians Of Clark County

With the Christmas Holiday season now coming to a close, prep basketball teams throughout the Tri-States have returned to the hardwood starting to prepare for upcoming games during the final week of 2020, and the first week of 2021. That's the case for the Panthers of Monroe City. Just 48 hours after receiving notification that they've been ranked 3rd in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 3 State Poll, MCHS was back at work on the hardwood. After a week off for Christmas break, The (6-1) Panthers are now preparing for tournament play coming up next Tuesday at Clopton. The WGEM Sports Cam caught up with MCHS head coach Brock Edris took timeout after drills earlier today to discuss Monroe City's Top 3 state ranking. We'll have an update.

In Lewis County, the Cougars of Highland High were also back in the gym preparing for their upcoming battle on the hardwood against Louisiana. The Cougars will take on the Bulldogs on the road Tuesday evening, as they also set their sights on preparing for tournament action next week at HHS. We'll have an update as we check in with head coach Brock Butler.

In Kahoka, the Lady Indians of Clark County also hit the hardwood Monday. CCHS set up a 4:00 p.m. workout as they gear up to face Scotland County on Tuesday, Canton on Wednesday, and Keokuk on Saturday. We'll check in with Lady Indians forward Brooklyn Howe about being back at practice once again.