Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 28) Highland Cougars Basketball Team Preparing To Face The Louisiana Bulldogs On Tuesday On The Prep Hardwood

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
2:50 am SportTop Sports StoriesHigh School Sports

Highland High School will be one of the first Tri-State area prep basketball teams to return to action after the Christmas Holiday break on Tuesday. That's when the Cougars are set to travel to Louisiana to face the Bulldogs on the hardwood. WGEM's Garrett Tiehes will check in with head coach Brock Butler and his troops as HHS also focuses in on tournament play in Lewis County next week.

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

More Stories

Skip to content