WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 28) Highland Cougars Basketball Team Preparing To Face The Louisiana Bulldogs On Tuesday On The Prep Hardwood

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 28) Highland Cougars Basketball Team Preparing To Face The Louisiana Bulldogs On Tuesday On The Prep HardwoodNew
Highland High School will be one of the first Tri-State area prep basketball teams to return to action after the Christmas Holiday break on Tuesday. That's when the Cougars are set to travel to Louisiana to face the Bulldogs on the hardwood. WGEM's Garrett Tiehes will check in with head coach Brock Butler and his troops as HHS also focuses in on tournament play in Lewis County next week.