Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
McDonough County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to
two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and
north central and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…From noon Today to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute and could impact the
Wednesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Ice accumulations could weigh down tree
branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&