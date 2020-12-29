Winter Weather Advisory Goes Into Effect Today

Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Knox, Lewis and Shelby County in MO from 9 am this Tuesday morning to 9 pm Tuesday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in effect for Lee County in IA, Hancock and McDonough County in IL and Scotland and Clark County in MO from noon this Tuesday to noon Wednesday. Mixed precipitation of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected.

For our Tuesday, the main focus is going to be on the chance of wintry precipitation. This won't be a big winter storm by any means, but it will be enough to make roads slick. The precipitation will start off as snow and will move into the western tier of the Tri-States from the southwest mid to late in the morning. The snow will continue to spread through a good chuck of the Tri-States as we head into the afternoon. However, not everyone will get snow. The further south you go, the less likely you'll see any snow at all. As we head into the late afternoon hours, temperatures further up in the atmosphere will begin to warm a bit. This will cause the snow to switch over to sleet (ice pellets). Then as temperatures continue to warm the sleet will transition over to freezing rain. This transition should happen pretty quickly (over a couple of hours). We should see a break in the precipitation later this evening. By then, we could have about 1-2 inches of snow in the northern tier, about a half inch of snow in Quincy, and the southern tier may miss out on the snow altogether. By then we could also have 0.1" - 0.25" of ice, for those in Quincy and further north. The precipitation will return into the night and Wednesday morning, but it will be warm enough that it will be rain.