Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 9:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Schuyler County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional light snow accumulations and

ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Schuyler, Mason, Cass, Scott and Morgan Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions to persist or develop

through the remainder of the afternoon. The hazardous conditions

could impact the evening commute. Conditions should improve by

mid-evening as the temperature climbs above freezing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com

&&