Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 9:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 9:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL
Schuyler County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional light snow accumulations and
ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Schuyler, Mason, Cass, Scott and Morgan Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions to persist or develop
through the remainder of the afternoon. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute. Conditions should improve by
mid-evening as the temperature climbs above freezing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com
&&