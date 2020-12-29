Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 9:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Pike County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a Winter

Weather Advisory for a glaze of ice, which is in effect until 9

PM CST this evening.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Light sleet and a glaze of

ice expected. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Greene IL, Adams IL, Brown IL, Pike IL, and Marion MO.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Untreated and especially elevated roads will likely be

slippery. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for a variety of winter

weather conditions, such as snow, blowing snow, sleet, or

freezing drizzle and rain. It only takes a small amount of wintry

precipitation to make roads, bridges, sidewalks, and parking lots

icy and dangerous. It is often difficult to tell when ice begins

to form, so do not be caught off guard.

The latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at

traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636.

&&