Wintry Mix Changing to Rain

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lee County in IA and Scotland and Clark County in MO until 9 am Wednesday. Ice accumulations of 0.2" - .4" are expected. Total snow accumulations should be 1-3".

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for Hancock and McDonough County in IL until 9 am Wednesday. Mixed precipitation of sleet and freezing rain is expected.

Warm air advection continues to bring warming temperatures into the mid to upper 30's across the Tri-States Tuesday night. These warming temps are causing much of the precipitation falling to change to regular rain. There may still be slick spots, so extra caution is still urged if headed outside overnight. The frozen precip will likely linger a little longer in Northern counties, which is why the advisories remain in place until Wednesday morning. Temps will continue to climb into the low 40's for many areas into early Wednesday morning. A cold front will move through mid-morning bringing an end to precipitation. A few flakes may mix in on the tail end but most should see precip end as rain. Temps will fall all day back into the 30's Wednesday afternoon.

New Years Eve remains cool and mostly cloudy, with the best chance for sunshine being in Northern counties. Eyes now move to Thursday night into Friday morning, where there will once again be a chance for snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain mixed. Wintry precipitation will start late Thursday evening. likely after midnight and the first stroke of 2021. Precipitation will quickly shift to sleet and freezing rain and then change to regular rain later Friday morning. More specific details will be laid out over the next day or two now that Tuesday's storm is concluding.