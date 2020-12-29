Wintry Mix Continues This Evening

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lee County in IA and Scotland and Clark County in MO until noon Wednesday. Snow accumulations of 1 - 2" (a few sweet spots of 3" possible) are expected and ice accumulations of 0.2" - .4".

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Knox, Lewis, Shelby, Marion Counties in MO and Adams, Pike, Brown, Schuyler and Scott counties in IL until 9 pm Tuesday night. Mixed precipitation of sleet and freezing rain is expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for Hancock and McDonough County in IL until noon Wednesday. Mixed precipitation of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected.

Precipitation has transitioned to sleet and freezing rain across the Tri-States as of 4PM this afternoon. There are also some breaks in the precipitation, especially in Southern counties. Precip will continue off an on throughout the evening in the form of sleet and freezing rain. The most dangerous conditions will be in Scotland, Clark and Lee counties where higher ice accumulations are expected. Gusty winds this evening in these areas could cause isolated power outages.

Travel will be slick for much of the Tri-States through the evening hours. Steadier precipitation will move back into the Tri-States later tonight, which will be accompanied by warming temperatures. For most, this band of precip will likely be all rain, but there remains a chance for some more freezing rain in Northern areas under the winter storm warning overnight. By Wednesday morning temperatures will warm into to upper 30's to low 40's with scattered showers. Wednesday afternoon the rain will taper off from west to east and temperatures will drop back into the 30's behind a cold front.