Wiser resolutions? Lessons from COVID’s unfulfilled ones

Remember those early-quarantine resolutions? Those of us lucky enough to have down time imagined tackling big projects and learning new skills. Often those things didn’t get done because, well, 2020. Experts say that’s to be expected. When life is difficult, sustaining even a small amount of momentum can be tough. Living with uncertainty and without routines is more psychologically taxing than people realize. One upside is that this year’s hardships have caused many people to reconsider what’s really important. That’s something to keep in mind when shaking off this year and its unfulfilled resolutions and start invoking fresh New Year’s resolutions for 2021.