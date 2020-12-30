10-win team to miss playoffs in AFC despite expanded field

A 10-win team will miss the playoffs this season and a team with a losing record will make it. When the NFL expanded the playoffs from six to seven teams per conference this season, the fear is it would allow an inferior team into the postseason. That’s far from the case in the top-heavy AFC, which already has eight teams with double-digit wins, leaving one quality team out of the playoff musical chairs. The NFC East champ will make it despite winning only six or seven games.