100 Moderna vaccines arrive in Pike County

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -- The COVID-19 vaccine is reaching more people in Pike County.

After receiving more doses this week, Pike County Health Department officials said they can now go beyond workers in the hospital.

Officials said nurses, dentists and pharmacists are among some of the healthcare workers that will receive their dose of the vaccine.

Illini Community Hospital Nurse Manager, Lorrie Cuartas, said she got the vaccine to do her part and protect her patients, co-workers, family and herself.

"I'm not working in an ICU where I'm seeing it, but have we all known or seen somebody who's suffered, yes we have," Cuartas said.

She's not alone, it's also going to other people who have a high risk of being exposed to COVID like firefighters, police officers and other workers in the health care setting.

Pike County Health Department Director of Nursing, Sharon Bargmann said getting the vaccine to those workers is crucial.

"Two weeks ago when we got our Pfizer vaccine we vaccinated only hospital workers. So this week what we're doing, we got the Moderna vaccine in and we are vaccinating the rest of the healthcare workers," Bargmann explained.

She said 50 healthcare workers received the Moderna vaccine yesterday and another 50 are set to receive it today.

"Workers that are in with vulnerable populations it is very critical that they get the vaccination so they're not spreading it to those people," Bargmann said.

Cuartas said this next step will strengthen the county's fight against the virus.

"Hopefully to reduce the number of cases that we're having as well as the number of complications and deaths that are occurring due to COVID," Cuartas explained.

Bargmann said those who receive the vaccine this week have another four weeks before they receive their second dose.

She said the county is almost done with the IDPH Phase 1A vaccinations and is close to being ready to move on to Phase 1B, with the potential to vaccinate more essential frontline workers.

