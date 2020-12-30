2020 rounds out with second highest Powerball jackpot for year

WEST QUINCY, Mo. (WGEM) -- If you've got your eyes on the Powerball this week, you aren't alone.

At gas stations in the Tri-States, attendants said many have been buying numbers for the second biggest Powerball jackpot this year.

They said it isn't just that $363 million jackpot for the Powerball that has people coming out, but also the Megamillions being over $400 million.

Gas station attendants in West Quincy, Missouri said lotto ticket sales started ramping up as people bought them as gifts during the holiday season.

They said now, with the jack pot high, the big motivator in the chance to win big.

People getting their tickets said winning would be a great way to end a rough year.

"Just the adrenaline rush and the way it's up there so high, that way you can kind of just kick back, retire, and travel all over the world and say hey I've been everywhere," said Tim Attebery before heading in to buy his tickets Wednesday night.

"My reaction would be don't forget about that cashier that sold you that lottery ticket, but I'd be excited," said West Quincy gas station cashier Melissa Mitchell.

The only higher Powerball jackpot this year was one for nearly $397 million almost a year ago in January.