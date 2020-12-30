Argentine Senate approves bill legalizing abortion

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Senate has passed a law legalizing abortion, a victory for the women’s movement that has been fighting for the right for decades. Under Wednesday’s majority vote, abortion is legalized up to the 14th week of pregnancy, and is also legal after that time in cases of rape or danger to the mother’s life. The vote was passed with 38 votes in favor, 29 against and one abstention, after a marathon 12-hour session that began late Tuesday. It was already approved by Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies and has the support of President Alberto Fernández, meaning the Senate vote is its final hurdle.