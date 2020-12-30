BBB warns residents of stimulus scams

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Better Business Bureau is warning residents of stimulus scams.

The regional director of the BBB, Whitney Quick, said they have received reports from people receiving emails, text messages phone calls about COVID-19 stimulus checks.

She said they are requesting people to click a link to receive benefit payments that are just a way of getting your personal information and the government will never send out an unsolicited link.

"This is really what scammers try and push, is that we need something done immediately. So, that is happening that should be a red flag for you. Because that is typically how scammers operate is to kind of get you frazzled and kind of get you nervous," she said. And oh if I don't do this then I'm going to lose all this money. So make you that you stay calm and you do your research."

Quick said it's best to just stay calm.

"But just take a breath stay calm again, don't reply directly to any of these. it's better to just delete, ignore, things like that, block. so those are all definitely really good options to do," she said.

If you have received a scam message it's best to report it to the BBB.