Blast at Yemen’s Aden airport as new Cabinet members land

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say an explosion hit the airport in the southern city of Aden shortly before a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there. The source of the blast on Wednesday was not immediately clear. No one on board the government plane was hurt but initial reports said at least four people at the airport were killed. The ministers were returning to Aden after being sworn in last week as part of a reshuffle following a deal meant to mend rifts with southern separatists. Yemen’s internationally recognized government has worked mostly from self-imposed exile in the Saudi capital of Riyadh during the country’s years-long civil war.