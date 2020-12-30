CPS promises changes to 30 schools named after slaveholders

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago Sun-Times review of every public name in the city shows that at least 30 Chicago Public Schools are named after people who owned or traded enslaved Black or indigenous people, a shock that came to CPS officials. Maurice Swinney, chief equity officer for CPS, said Chicago school officials are reviewing school names and changes will be made. Swinney says he will lead an effort to change the names first at the schools named for anyone involved in slavery, with people of color at the center of the discussions and with the goal in mind that the name changes represent a core set of values and beliefs.