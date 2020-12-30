Final push to turn out voters in Georgia Senate runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Campaigns and outside groups are making a final push to turn out election-weary Georgians whose votes will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Margins in the Jan. 5 runoffs are expected to be tight and the campaigns for Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are all focused on mobilizing voters. By Tuesday morning, more than 2.3 million people had already cast their ballots early, in person or by absentee ballot. That’s nearly half the turnout of the presidential election. In-person early voting ends statewide on Thursday, though Wednesday will be the last day in some counties due to New Year’s Eve.