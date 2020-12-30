Hospital Report: Dec. 30, 2020

DEATHS

Gloria "Jane" Miller, 83, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 6:16 AM, Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Friends and Family are being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Debra Sue Hickman, age 58, of Quincy, died on Monday, December 28, 2020 in Unity Point Hospital, Keokuk, Iowa. Services for Debra Sue Hickman are pending with Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Delbert W. Flesner, 85, of Golden, died at 11:56 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point.

Loren Wellman, age 81, of Quincy, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 5:26 am in his home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Lester Paul Klossing, age 83, of Quincy, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 8:30 pm in St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Violet Ruth White Davidson, 66, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 11:33 PM, Monday, December 28, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Jia & Tiffany Davis had a boy.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.