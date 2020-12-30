Hoyer insists Cubs plan to compete after dealing Darvish

CHICAGO (AP) — New Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is insisting the team plans to remain competitive while it retools. The Cubs dealt NL Cy Young Award runner-up Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres for pitcher Zach Davies and four young minor leaguers on Tuesday. It was Hoyer’s biggest move since he was promoted from general manager when Theo Epstein resigned in November. Hoyer said the Cubs are not “going to run the same playbook” they ran in 2011 and 2012. The team tanked to 101 losses in 2012 during a painful rebuild that led to a World Series championship in 2016.