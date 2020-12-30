Illinois becomes second state to cap insulin costs

QUINCY (WGEM) -- According to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes is a disease that affects there are nearly 30 million children and adults.

The Illinois State Senate passed "Senate Bill 667" which caps out-of-pocket insulin costs to $100 dollars per month for any patient using a state-related insurance plan.

It will also require the Departments of Insurance, Human Services, and Healthcare and Family Services to issue a joint "insulin pricing report".

The public report will include details on insulin pricing practices and recommendations to control and prevent overpricing of prescription insulin.

Senate Bill 667 was signed by Illinois State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill). In January of 2020 making Illinois the second state to make the change.

Blessing Physician Services Doctor Vinay Patel, MD said this will affect patients in several ways. But, mainly allow patients who cannot afford their medication to get the right amount.

"Patients won't tell us all of the time. So half of what they're telling you they're taking they're not really taking. So, managing becomes a little bit more difficult. A lot of times, they'll use half the dose that they were supposed to do," He said. "So, they'll under-dose themselves so that they can make their insulin last longer. Obviously that's not going to give them the control that we need."

Patel said lower prices could benefit everyone.

"I'm hoping anything that can reduce insulin prices is a good thing," he said.

The bill will go into effect, January 1, 2021.