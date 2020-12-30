Iowa Hawkeyes Post Another Win On The Big Ten Conference Hardwood At Carver-Hawkeye Arena In Iowa City

The Iowa Hawkeyes came ready to play tonight against the Wildcats of Northwestern as the two teams tipped off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Hawkeyes All-American Luka Garza tallied 18 points against the Wildcats, snapping his streak of scoring 20+ points at 18 straight Big Ten games, dating back to last season. The Washington D.C. natives 18-game streak is the longest by any player against Big Ten competition in over three decades.

The 10th-ranked Hawkeyes went on to post a big 87-72 win against 19th-ranked Northwestern after 2 halves of action. The setback was the first of the season for the Wildcats in conference play. Iowa's Jordan Bohannon equaled a season high with 24 points (North Carolina), bolstered by 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point territory.

Iowa has now won eight straight home games against ranked opponents, dating back to last season. That is the longest such streak in program history during the AP Poll Era (since 1948-49).

Tonight's contest also marked the first time in the 180-game series history that Iowa and Northwestern played with both teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

Iowa will return to action on Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey to face 14th-ranked Rutgers. Tipoff at the Rutgers Athletic Center is set for 1:05 p.m. (CT) .