Jeff Monken’s run at Army still going strong

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Army coach Jeff Monken is poised to achieve something that was unthinkable at the turn of this century. The Black Knights have won nine games in this pandemic-strafed season and a victory over West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl on Thursday would give him his third season with at least 10 wins during his seven-year tenure. Two decades ago, Army finished 1-10 to start a four-year stretch that produced just five wins in 47 games, capped by a 0-13 season in 2003, still the worst in NCAA history. Monken’s 49 wins leave him two behind Jim Young, who’s third all-time at West Point.