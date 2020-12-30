Macomb city officials reminding ride share drivers they need to register in new year

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Macomb city officials want to remind ride share drivers, for services like Uber and Lyft, that they need to register in the new year.

It's $10 a vehicle, and $5 a driver per-year

Any driver just needs to give city hall a call to set up a meeting to get the registration taken care of.

They said it's all to keep drivers and riders safe.

"The person that's operating is someone we've identified, not necessarily that they've been through some rigorous background check, but we know who they are. We don't think anyone is acting unscrupulously here in town but that's the idea behind the program to ensure that doesn't happen," said Macomb Mayor Michael Inman.

He said these fees are similar to ones they require traditional taxi drivers to adhere to as well.