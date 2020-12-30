Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, child dies in standoff

VELDA CITY, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County man facing first-degree murder charges in the Christmas Day deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her daughter has been found dead inside a home after a lengthy standoff with police. St. Louis County police say Timothy Brown’s body was discovered Tuesday night when officers sent a robot into the Velda City home. Police spokesman Benjamin Granda says Brown died of a gunshot to the head. Police believe it was self-inflicted. Officers didn’t fire any shots, and no one else was in the home. Brown was charged Monday in the deaths of 28-year-old Charese Garvin and her 23-month-old daughter, Alayah Butler.