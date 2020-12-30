Man upset with mask request charged with threatening church

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — Court documents say a 29-year-old St. Louis County man who was upset about being asked to wear a mask inside a church threatened to “shoot up” the church. Timothy Percy Taylor is charged with making a terrorist threat and stalking. KSDK reports court document say Taylor was fired from the Radiant Life in Christ Church in Jennings on Dec. 6 after he threatened the church and a co-worker who asked him to wear a mask inside the church. Witnesses told police Taylor returned and sat in the church parking lot several times before he was arrested Dec. 20 near the church. He’s being held on $50,000 bond.